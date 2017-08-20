Bank’s Volunteer Leave Day reaping community benefits

The enthusiasm of the HSBC team members has been contagious.

HSBC Bank Malta’s Volunteer Leave Day is continuing to inspire a large number of its team members to roll up their sleeves and engage in creating positive outcomes for themselves and the community. In the first half of 2017, team members dedicated time to cleaning parks, whitewashing care homes, promoting water conservation and raising funds for NGOs.

Further to hands-on volunteer efforts, the bank, through the HSBC Malta Foundation continued to demonstrate its corporate social responsibility by financing important causes. Of note are the Foundation’s support to the JAYE Malta Foundation, Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, Nature Trust Malta and the President’s fund to visit Maltese patients and their families in UK hospitals.

The enthusiasm of the HSBC team members has been contagious as the bank’s retirees too have been lending their time through the ‘HSBC Experience in Action’ initiative. A group of retirees is currently putting in half a day per month to organise the St Agatha school library in Rabat.

Over the years, volunteers have contributed to some of Malta’s most visited tourist sites such as Argotti Botanic Gardens in Floriana, Palazzo Falson in Mdina and the Notarial Archives in Valletta.