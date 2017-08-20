Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01 by Victor Sammut, San Ġwann

Undue delay in luggage delivery

It is simply unacceptable that passengers travelling on Ryanair flight FR 3874 from Treviso last Tuesday had to wait an hour and a half to collect their luggage on their arrival at Malta International Airport. The plane landed earlier than scheduled but we had to suffer the long wait, seeing luggage from other arriving planes delivered and their passengers hurrying out before us.

This was too much and we all started to protest loudly.

Finally, an MIA security guard appeared and as tempers flared, we were ‘regaled’ with our luggage being brought on to the carousel – an hour and a half after we had landed.

This uncalled for delay was a great disappointment to us as our holiday ended on a bad note.

