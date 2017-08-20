Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01 by Anne Zammit, St Julian’s

Pigeon problem

Joe Grech of Santa Venera writes (August 13) in response to my article on the impact of pigeon droppings on the health of vulnerable individuals (‘Please don’t feed the birds’, July 2)

Regarding emissions from aircraft to which he refers, there is indeed growing concern worldwide over the aviation industry’s contribution to climate change. A simple internet search on this subject should provide the information he requires.

A useful report on how New York City tackled the pigeon problem may be found on this link: http://www.nytimes.com/packages/pdf/nyregion/city_room/20071112_pigeonreport.pdf .

