A thank you from Pakistan

I would like to thank the Mission Fund for their generous donation of €2,000 to help poor families in Faisalabad, Pakistan. These funds go towards running a clinic which help poor people suffering from malnutrition and a lack of general hygiene.

At this clinic, patients with all types of wounds can get the right dressings, ointments and advice on how to prevent infecting the wounds.

Patients are also monitored for diabetes and irregular blood pressure and are shown how to take their insulin injections and tablets.

Whole families receive treatment for scabies, which is very common in the area.

The Mission Fund is constantly helping Maltese missionaries in Third World countries.

