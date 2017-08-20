Enjoy healthy days for the rest of summer

Children have passed the midway mark of their summer holidays before they head back to school. However, parents need to be especially careful during the hot months of August and September.

In summer children have a lot of free time and it is great to see them being invited to friends’ homes. This creates different environments for them to enjoy. However, a friend’s home or garden might not be as child-friendly as your own. While young children like to explore new surroundings, make sure they don’t go too far on their own. Also, you may need to ask hosts to place medicines and cleaning products out of their reach.

Water is great fun and great exercise for children, but accidents can happen too. If there is water around, like swimming pools or the beach, parents need to be extra careful. It takes only three minutes face down in water for a child to drown. Watch out for your children… make sure to teach them how to swim properly.

Another great nuisance is insect bites. They can lead to serious medical problems. Not only can certain insects spread diseases but they can also lead to serious infections. Protect yourself and your children by applying good insect repellents, wearing thin, loose-fitting, long-sleeve clothing that doesn’t include bright colours, and socks and shoes instead of sandals. Avoid scented soaps and other products that might attract mosquitoes and other bugs. Avoid stagnant water. It is the ideal place where mosquitoes breed.

In summer, it is more common to encounter children suffering from ear ache. Children with swimmer’s ear, called otitis externa, have inflammation in their external ear canal. It is usually caused by water irritating the skin inside the ear, which then becomes infected with a bacteria, or more rarely, a fungus. It is important to protect your ears when swimming.

Reducing exposure is the most effective way of protecting children’s health

Since children are in a dynamic state of growth, they are more susceptible to environmental threats. Many vital functions such as the immune system are not fully developed at birth and unsafe environments may interfere with their normal development. Most environmental hazards are preventable… reducing exposure is the most effective way of protecting children’s health.

Always keep infants and young children in the shade and make sure they wear protective clothing, including hat and sunglasses. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen and avoid sun exposure between 10am and 4pm, especially at midday.

When the temperature is very high, the body finds it difficult to control body temperature. In such situations the body’s cooling system shuts down. Body temperature goes up, which in turn inhibits the ability to sweat.

Mild symptoms of heat exhaustion include thirst, fatigue and cramp in the legs or abdomen. Heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke.

As for adults, they too need to protect themselves by staying in cool places. Reduce strenuous activities during the hottest hours. If you are outside for a long time, carry a water bottle, drink fluids regularly and don’t push your limits. People who do sport should wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink water before, during and after the activity.

If you see someone suffering from heat illness, have the person lie down in a cool place and elevate the legs. Use water, wet towels and a fan to keep him or her cool until emergency help comes in.

Barbecues are also popular in summer. It is important to follow food safety guidelines to prevent food illness.

Travelling to different climates and environments abroad can expose you to disease and health risks. You should be aware of the dangers and how to stay healthy. Diseases which are not present in Malta, such as yellow fever, malaria, rabies and dengue fever, are common in other countries.

When travelling abroad visit your GP or contact the Immunisation Centre in Floriana to check if you need any vaccination or other preventive measures, such as malaria tablets.

Take out an adequate travel insurance; you could face a huge medical bill if you fall ill and need treatment. Get a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to entitle you to free or discounted healthcare in European countries.

Drink plenty of water in hot climates to avoid dehydration and use a high-factor sunscreen. Avoid excessive sunbathing between 11am and 3pm.

Look out for local emergency services numbers and the number of the near-est hospital. And another thing... when having sex use protective methods.

Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.