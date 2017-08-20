Swedish youths visit
Swedish youths from the Jorlanda parish in Gothenburg were in Gozo as part of their Christian formation training programme. The group met youths attending the Don Bosco Oratory, where they gave some help in the running of various activities at the Don Bosco Summer Club currently being attended by more than 130 children. The youths also visited Comino where they were invited for a social gathering. The youths are seen here with Don Bosco Oratory director Fr Effie Masini (front row, left).
