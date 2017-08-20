Santa Marija agrarian show

Hundreds of people visited the historic and traditional Santa Marija show at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria as part of the Santa Marija festivities. Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana inaugurated the two-day show on Monday. It was blessed by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech.

Exhibits included animals, fruits and vegetables, cereals and typical craftwork.

Horses, mares, donkeys and ponies along with cattle, sheep and goats were brought to the show early Tuesday morning to be judged by a panel of experts. Different breeds of dogs, poultry, birds and rabbits were also on show.

Apart from animals, farmers bring in cheese, honey, oil and wine that are judged by experts. Other items on show included Gozitan lace, embroidery, cotton, wool and crafts.

This year marked the 162nd anniversary of the show. It was first organised by the Agrarian, Industrial and Cultural Society at the primary school in Vajrinġa Street, Victoria, in 1855.