Open-air concert
The Leone Band organised its traditional open-air concert in Republic Street, Victoria, as part of the celebrations marking the feast of Santa Marija. Under the musical direction of Mro Colin Attard, the Leone Band executed classical, symphonic and mixed-genre music, including the cantata in honour of Our Lady, Per La Festa Di Maria Assunta In Cielo (1913).The concert was attended by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Parliamentary Secretary for agriculture, fisheries and animal welfare Clint Camilleri, Nationalist MPs Marthese Portelli and Frederick Azzopardi, Cathedral archpriest Mgr Joseph Sultana and Leone Band president Michael Caruana.
