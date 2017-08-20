Gozo Philatelic Society stamp covers
The Gozo Philatelic Society issued two stamp covers featuring the statues of Santa Marija found at the Cathedral in Victoria and Żebbuġ. The covers, by Anthony Grech (pictured, right), were released to coincide with the ‘Maltese Festa’ stamp issue by Malta Post which this time included Gozo statues.
