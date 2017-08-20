Feast of the Assumption in Żebbuġ

Today, Żebbuġ celebrates the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady. Masses will be said at 5.30am, 7am, 8am, 11am and at 6.30pm. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will concelebrate Pontifical Mass with the parish clergy at 9am. Fr Joe Buttigieg, OFM Cap, will deliver the panegyric. Marches by the Santa Marija Band will be played in the main streets of the village at 11.30am.

The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Għarb archpriest Mgr Trevor Sultana and accompanied by the Santa Marija Band, will start at 7.30pm. The Leone Band will give a concert at the main square. At the end of the procession there will be a fireworks display.

On Tuesday, archpriest Reuben Micallef will lead a Mass of thanksgiving at 7pm. After Mass, the statue of the Assumption will be put back into its niche.