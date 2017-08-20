Children carry Leone flag
Last Monday, eve of the feast of Santa Marija, Fr Maximillian Grech concelebrated Mass for parish children with the participation of the Aurora Youth Choir at the Cathedral in Victoria. After Mass, the Leone Band led the march Tal-Bandiera from the Cathedral Square to the Leone Band Club during which the children carried a large flag to be raised on the club’s roof at noon. After the ceremony, the children attended a party at the band club.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.