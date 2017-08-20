Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Children carry Leone flag

Last Monday, eve of the feast of Santa Marija, Fr Maximillian Grech concelebrated Mass for parish children with the participation of the Aurora Youth Choir at the Cathedral in Victoria. After Mass, the Leone Band led the march Tal-Bandiera from the Cathedral Square to the Leone Band Club during which the children carried a large flag to be raised on the club’s roof at noon. After the ceremony, the children attended a party at the band club.

