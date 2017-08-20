Heidi Klum and the girls displaying an electric blue blazer as part of the #LETSWOW campaign.

Heidi & The City is the theme of the first collaborative collection by Heidi Klum and Lidl. The collection will be celebrating its world premiere in September during New York Fashion Week. It is a debut for Heidi Klum and Lidl at an international fashion event.

Heidi Klum and Lidl will be revealing the secret surrounding the #LETSWOW campaign on September 7. The campaign was launched in 28 countries earlier this month.

“Lidl hasn’t really been associated with fashion up to now. With Heidi Klum, a creative source of inspiration and successful designer by our side, we want to change that. #LETSWOW is all about having fun with fashion and surprising people – just like Lidl in the fashion world,” said Lidl Malta management.

As a bustling metropolis and hotbed for trends, New York is more than a mere backdrop to the event. The German fashion icon has drawn inspiration from her favourite city for ‘Esmara by Heidi Klum: Heidi & The City’.

The new collection offers urban outfits with a real wow effect: delicate tops, bomber jackets, super-skinny jeans, romantic lace, rock-style leather, leopard prints, vibrant blue and warm cognac.

“I wanted to create fashion with a wow effect that is easy to combine and makes every woman look fantastic – and all at an unbeatable price,” said Heidi Klum.

The sale of the collection will begin on September 18 in the eight stores of Lidl Malta. In addition to clothing, the range also includes accessories and shoes. Internationally, the collection will be available in 28 countries – from over 10,000 Lidl stores.