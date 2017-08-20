Eclectic mix of styles for winter

The new Parfois autumn/winter campaign brings a glimpse of what winter will be. ‘Herself’ is a concept that seeks to make an ode to women who feel fulfilled and accomplished through a process of self-discovery when they fit into their own skin, the ultimate form of self-expression.

This campaign is born in an environment marked by contrasts, where the found form of ‘self’ expression is set by an environment linked to art, architecture, video and dance, starring Lottie Hayest and Sigrid Vieira.

In this environment where dance and fashion go hand in hand, Parfois brings us an eclectic mix of styles, materials and details for the cold season. A collection that also lives on contrasts and oppositions. The classic and the modern – never before mixed – unite to bring us accessories that women will want to wear throughout the winter. Grunge and sporty also come together, creating relaxed looks, comfortable yet with a touch of irreverence.

Inspiration from other times and other places comes in a mix of patchwork, squares, flowers, colourful and abstract prints, beads, fur and pads in a colour palette that has both winter and fun - beige, gray, black and camel contrast with red, blue, orange, purple and burgundy.

As winter comes, the colour palette becomes darker and the accessories fill with rich and opulent details - the metallic ones are back in focus. The brand also brings us some new features such as stainless steel jewellery, silver and gold plated rings and, once again, pieces of jewellery that can be customised with fun pendants.

Parfois is represented in Malta by Arkadia Marketing Ltd. Parfois stores are situated in Republic Street, Valletta, The Point, Sliema and Arkadia Commercial Centre in Gozo.