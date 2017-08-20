Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Promoting water sustainability at Mosta school

Two projects supported by the HSBC water programme Catch the Drop are promoting water sustainability at Maria Regina College Secondary School, Żokrija, Mosta.

One project involved recovering rainwater and directing it to a water tank and a filter via a 30-metre deep borehole.

The system runs at very low cost and uses the force of gravity. Some of the collected rainwater is used to water plants at the school.

The other project involved placing a new 1,000-litre re­servoir on the school’s terrace, and directing harvested rainwater into a filtered pond of fish used for the school’s aquaculture programme.

Waste water from the pond is in turn fed into the school’s irrigation system, thus recycling water and giving plants rich organic nutrients.

The projects are expected to expand the students’ concept of sustainability.

The HSBC Catch the Drop programme was launched in 2013. The educational campaign aims to promote water literacy in Malta by involving all segments of society, particularly students.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Project finds multiple benefits of green...

  2. Promoting water sustainability at Mosta...

  3. Researchers developing system to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed