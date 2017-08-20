Maltese students at China international youth festival
A group of 10 Maltese students, members of Pulse, recently took part in the International Youth Arts Festival in Beijing organised by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC). During the visit, Karl Attard, who led the student delegation, was interviewed by Channel 13 of Chinese TV station CTTV.
Malta China Friendship Society president Reno Calleja, who arranged the visit, said the interview gave Malta a lot of free publicity. The society’s assistant secretary Oswald Balzan accompanied the students.
