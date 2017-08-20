Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Historic building visits inspire creative pupils to publish book

The pupils with actor Malcolm Galea (back row, sixth from right).

Struck by technology at Progress Press.Struck by technology at Progress Press.

Five wonderful stories written by San Anton School Grade 2 pupils and their teachers, which were inspired after visiting five varied and interesting buildings around Malta, have been published in a book entitled Who Lived Here?

After visiting Mdina Cathedral, Mosta Dome, Manoel Theatre, the School House at Fawwara, Verdala Palace and their surroundings, and listening to their fascinating histories, the pupils were invited to give their input, merging the respective buildings’ history with their vivid and creative imagination.

Art teacher Alison Zammit Endrich, who coordinated the Kreattiv-funded project, pointed out that the syllabus of the art and design programme for Maltese primary schools states that: “Art supports the individual, values diversity and every personal response has value. It celebrates and fosters sensitivity towards cultural differences.”

Absorbing the atmosphere at Mdina CathedralAbsorbing the atmosphere at Mdina Cathedral

The project was explored through several learning areas, including literacy, art and design, ICT, drama and music. As part of these project, the pupils also had the opportunity of visiting Progress Press and the University of Malta’s Department of Digital Arts. During the latter visit they met  department head Dr Vince Briffa, lecturer Malcolm Bonello and students Gulia and Jessica Azzopardi, who generously offered to design the book’s cover and layout.

During the project the children also worked with local art practitioners, musician Sarah Spiteri and actor Malcolm Galea, who were instrumental in helping to produce the audiobook version.

A copy of the book has been supplied to all public libraries in Malta and Gozo.

Enjoying the view from the School House at Fawwara.Enjoying the view from the School House at Fawwara.
The cover of the book Who Lived Here?The cover of the book Who Lived Here?
