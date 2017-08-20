Catering for dyslexia benefits all students

Mariella Attard

Both dyslexic and non-dyslexic students benefit from the develop­ment of dyslexia-friendly school environments in terms of inclusion, motivation and performance, provided educators have relevant training and the school provides an effective support framework.

This was one of the key findings of a dissertation by Mariella Attard, a complementary teacher at St Francis School, Msida, in part fulfilment of a Master of Education in Language, Literacies and Dyslexia that she has been awarded by the University of Birmingham.

The modules covered in the three-year study programme in­cluded Language and Literacies in Development, Identification and Assessment of Specific Learning Difficulties/Dyslexia as well as Intervention and Curriculum Management for Specific Learning Difficulties/Dyslexia.

The study programme was fully sponsored by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.