Weekly advice
▪ If the online seller does not deliver the ordered goods within the promised time-frame, consumers may cancel the order and claim full refund of any money paid.
▪ Goods ordered from a shop must be supplied within 30 days from the date of order or within the time-period agreed during the sale.
▪ If delivery is part of the sales agreement sellers are responsible of the goods until they arrive at the consumer’s house.
▪ Consumers are responsible to carefully examine the delivered products and immediately notify the trader of any damages detected.
▪ Damaged goods must be replaced at no extra cost to consumers.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.