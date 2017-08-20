Weekly advice

▪ If the online seller does not deliver the ordered goods within the promised time-frame, consumers may cancel the order and claim full refund of any money paid.

▪ Goods ordered from a shop must be supplied within 30 days from the date of order or within the time-period agreed during the sale.

▪ If delivery is part of the sales agreement sellers are responsible of the goods until they arrive at the consumer’s house.

▪ Consumers are responsible to carefully examine the delivered products and immediately notify the trader of any damages detected.

▪ Damaged goods must be replaced at no extra cost to consumers.