Wilfred Sultana gets sea trophy

Journalist Enrica Simonetti interviews Wilfred Sultana after receiving the Trofeo del Mare 2017 recognition. Photo: Massimo Assenza/Pozzallo

From an original list of 26 nominees Wilfred Sultana was one of eight candidates who were eventually awarded the Trofeo del Mare 2017 in the 17th edition of an event that brings to life the many stories of men and the sea along Mediterranean routes.

The jury’s citation on announcing Mr Sultana’s award referred to him as “a sports journalist, publisher and organiser of national and international maritime events, contributing to the growth of nautical crafts, both as a sport and as in shipping and industrial activity, promoting economic and trade exchanges between his country and Sicily”.

The trophy marks the fifth major recognition awarded to Mr Sultana throughout his active career. The other four were that of 1986 – Sport Official of the Year (Għaqda Kittieba Sports – Malta), 2013 – Life Career Recognition in Media and Sport (Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sports – Malta), 2016 – Life Career Recognition as a Journalist, Publisher and Events Organiser (ONE Tribute Awards – TV/Radio Group) and 2017 – Life Career Recognition as a Journalist, Publisher and Events Organiser (Yachting Malta).

Special guest at the Trofeo del Mare 2017 awards night was Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who was also invited to present one of the awards. In a short address, Dr Farrugia referred to Malta’s maritime commanding role in the Mediterranean throughout the years and the success with which various maritime-related elements are today embellishing the local economy.

The awards, which this year were included among other national events to mark the 120th anniversary of the Lega Navale Italiana, were organised by the region of Sicily, the Lega Navale Italiana (Sezione Pozzallo), the government department responsible for the sea and the commune of Pozzallo.

Wilfred Sultana, currently also commodore of the Malta Cruising Club, is the fourth Maltese personality to be awarded the trophy. The other three were Timmy Gambin, marine archaeologist (2011), John Ripard, Yachtsman (2012), and Francis Portelli, ship owner (2014).