Social impact awards management, Takeoff join forces

During the signing of the agreement: from left, Sarah Carbonaro (Gasan Foundation), Joe Gasan, University rector Alfred Vella and Takeoff manager Joseph Bartolo.

The second edition of the social impact awards will take place in November. This initiative aims to bring the private and not-for-profit sectors together to offer opportunities for financial and non-financial support to assist in the development and success of enterprises that will have a positive social impact on Malta.

From an overwhelming number of applications received in June, 15 projects have been shortlisted to better develop the necessary skills through mentoring and support for their proposals in preparation for the judged pitching event to be held in November. The winners will be awarded both monetary and non-monetary grants.

The projects cover a wide range of social issues, including education, health, environment and social inclusion

This year, Takeoff @ the Enterprise Campus (University of Malta) will join forces with social impact awards management to work with the shortlisted candidates over a three-month period in giving guidance on what Takeoff, in association with the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation (CEBI) do best. Their aim is to help ensure enterprise growth by instilling the fundamental requirements necessary for a sustainable venture.

The 15 projects will receive non-financial support through intensive mentoring services to be conducted at the Takeoff business incubator at the University. Takeoff is Malta’s first technology business incubator based within CEBI at the Enterprise Campus. It is specifically modelled to help incubatees create successful businesses through its start-up, accelerator and catapult programmes.

The awards are jointly organised by the Gasan Foundation and the Inspirasia Foundation and are the outcome of a collaboration between Maltese businesses and company foundations that have collectively raised €80,000, which will be donated as grants to the best and most effective submissions.

For more information, e-mail Louisa on [email protected] or visit www.siamalta.org. Lovin Malta is social impact awards media partner.

www.facebook.com/socialimpactawardsmalta

https://www.um.edu.mt/cebi/takeoff