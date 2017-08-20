New uniforms for Brown’s employees

Brown’s Pharma Limited, a fast growing and well-established company that owns and operates The Brown’s Pharmacy chain, has recently introduced new uniforms for their employees.

Due to Jon David’s renowned expertise in tailoring uniforms for an extensive range of professions, it was Brown’s natural choice to classing-up Brown’s corporate image.

“Brown’s impeccable customer service is offered through the young, dynamic and enthusiastic team that constantly strives to deliver to their customers the highest level of service possible. The company views its employees as an asset and believes in the value its personnel have on the customer experience,’’ said one of the company’s director.

Jon David was established in 1977 and since then grew to become a leading specialist in uniforms, including hats, shoes, badges and gloves. The company also offers the services of embroidery and printing on the garments as may be required by the client. This service is also extended to flags and banners.

Recently, Jon David introduced a new brand, JD Exclusive Formal Wear, offering suits, wedding and occasional wear (black tie, white tie, etc) for hire.