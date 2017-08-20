New relaxation room for bank employees

The new relaxation room at HSBC UKCC Malta welcomes the staff with its inviting colours and cosy ambience.

For a contact centre receiving over a million in-bound calls each year, the HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta (UKCC) has unveiled a dedicated relaxation room to further promote the health and wellbeing of its 450+ staff.

The purposely-designed room, with its subtle lighting and soft tones, provides a sanctuary to team members who wish to compose their thoughts while others can use it to read or reflect. The facility features calming colours, comfortable furniture, soothing teas, relaxing sounds and invigorating smells as well as a place to access information on health and wellbeing available internally and externally.

Arrangements have been made for yoga and stretching sessions. The room can also be used as a prayer and meditation space in line with the organisation’s diversity goals.

UKCC (Malta) people experience manager Christine Borg said: “Addressing health and wellbeing in an era of 24/7 connectivity are high on the agenda of HSBC and the bank has run a number of initiatives in recent years to cultivate an open, caring and inclusive working environment.”

Health and wellbeing are deeply embedded in the operations of UKCC which runs and organises a slew of programmes and events all year round to promote a vibrant workplace experience. In the past, team members have benefitted from such facilities as a concierge service, free healing treatments, specialised massages, nutritional advice and health awareness sessions. Other perks include a supervised on-site gym and lounge areas.

More information is available at www.hsbc.com.mt/careers.