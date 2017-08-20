New appointment

Michaela Tabone (pictured), a veteran in the letting industry, has been appointed regional assistant manager at Remax Malta’s lettings division. Ms Tabone will join Edward Agius, the company’s regional letting manager.

The company employs 36 letting associates working across the island with their main stronghold being the Sliema and St Julian’s areas. The company also has plans to expand its lettings operations further into the north and south.

Ms Tabone has been a Remax letting associate since 2004 and won a number of accolades throughout her career, including top letting associate.

Remax Malta’s CEO Kevin Buttigieg said: “Michaela has the experience, the business acumen and the real estate knowledge necessary to help the management team reaching its strategic goals.”

Ms Tabone will also be helping to coordinate the training and recruitment of new agents.