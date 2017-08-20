Maltese fantasy football app fills niche in market

Poang’s Patrick Camilleri, Luca Amato and Steve Zammit Briffa: “We identified a gap in the market so we developed a fantasy football experience that was as immersive, personal and challenging as possible.”

Poang, a Maltese game development start­up fantasy football app, has gone live.

The app is a one-of-a-kind hybrid between traditional season-long, round-based fantasy football and role-playing football manager games. Available on iOS, Android, Facebook and online, it offers an immersive gameplay experience never seen before in regular fantasy football games.

Poang fantasy football allows users to create fantasy teams and obtain points from the real-time performance of players in the top leagues in Europe – England, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands – besides the Champions League and Europa League.

Using Poang fantasy football’s high score and rolling average system, users can sign up at any time during the season without affecting their chances of success. Users may challenge friends head to head and share their success on social media.

Other features include the ability to upgrade facilities, such as the Scouting Team (more transfers per round), Medical Team (more challenges per round) and Stadium (more money per round according to real-life attendance of real-world stadiums) to increase users’ chances of creating the best team possible.

Users are in charge of both the team and the business. Users accumulate as many Poang coins and dollars as they can to become a top football manager.

We hope users enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it

Poang was co-founded in 2015 by Luca Amato, Patrick Camilleri and Steve Zammit Briffa. In 2016, Poang entered into a joint venture with Harvest, the technology division of Hili Ventures, giving the startup the necessary funding to pursue game development in earnest.

All three directors left their full-time careers in law and technology to focus on Poang earlier this year. The Poang team is now based at Nineteen Twenty-Three, Hili Ventures’ head office in Marsa.

Poang Fantasy Football is live now on iOS, Android, Facebook and online.

“We are ecstatic to see Poang fantasy football go live and sign up its first users. Even the build-up to the release has been exciting!” Amato, Camilleri and Zammit Briffa said. “We looked at fantasy football operators in the market and identified a gap, so we embarked on developing a fantasy football experience that was as immersive, personal and challenging as possible. Poang fantasy football is the result of literally thousands of hours of development and we hope users enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Poang, which means point or score in Swedish, is currently working on other titles to follow Poang fantasy football, which is available now on iOS, Android, Facebook and online.

Harvest Technology is a group of technology-based activities brought together by design to create a critical mass of management expertise, technological prowess and operational excellence. Its team comprises more than 100 technology, sales and project management professionals.

By partnering a range of best-in-class brands, Harvest’s companies deliver superior, innovative technologies to clients in myriad sectors, including banking, aviation, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, State agencies, online gaming, retail and hospitality. Its core focus areas include business integration, enterprise-wide solutions, contracted outsourcing, tailored payment solutions, automation and business intelligence tools, merchant services, software development, and physical security systems.

Hili Ventures is engaged in multi-sited activities in partnership with McDonald’s and Apple, logistics, engineering, technology and property in 10 countries around Europe and North Africa.