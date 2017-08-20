Insurance regulatory updates course

Castille Institute, a well-established leader with-in the financial services and tech education sector, is organising a course on insurance regulatory up-dates on September 14.

The course will focus on key developments in the EU’s regulatory framework, predominantly PRIIPs and the IDD. It will also tackle initiatives at the level of the European Commission and EIOPA which have a bearing on the local insurance sector.

Participants will have the opportunity to come to grips with the legal and operational implications of these developments in order to identify any gaps in their current processes and procedures which need to be addressed at the earliest.

For booking call Castille Institute on 2093 3280 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

A discounted price is available for students. Booking is subject to avail-ability and on presentation of a valid student card.

For further information about the full update programme visit www.castilleinstitute.com.