GreenPak launches ‘Crush Plastic Bottles’ campaign

Environment Minister José Herrera addressing the guests during the GreenPak local council awards held at San Anton Palace, Attard.

GreenPak Coop Society is asking consumers to crush empty plastic bottles for recycling. Designed to reduce plastic pollution, optimise space in recycling bags and bins and increase collection rates of plastic bottles, the ‘Crush Plastic Bottles’ campaign focuses on the need to dispose of plastic bottles properly. Crushing plastic bottles for recycling brings awareness on the need to stop littering and increase resource use.

Maltese personalities are supporting the campaign and have helped produce the Crush video by singing the 1990s hit Crush by Jennifer Paige. The campaign will also feature on radio and TV.

Although a lot of effort and improvements were made to safeguard the environment, littering in public places was still rampant

Meanwhile, the trophies presented during GreenPak’s Local Council Awards 2017 were artistic glass sculptures representing crushed plastic bottles. The awards recognise those localities that distinguish themselves above others in sustainable waste management.

The award ceremony took place at San Anton Palace in Attard. Minister for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change José Herrera and Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Communities Silvio Parnis were present.

As the largest waste recovery scheme in Malta, GreenPak has embarked on numerous education campaigns highlighting the need for law enforcement on littering and the proper use of recycling bring-in-sites bins. The cooperative’s CEO Mario Schembri said that although a lot of effort and improvements were made to safeguard the environment, littering in public places was still rampant.

“Almost €30 million are spent every year on waste management between the private sector and government. This amount does not include government’s expenditure related to administration, policies and law enforcements,” said Mr Schembri.

GreenPak has installed a number of CCTV cameras over bring-in-sites at hot spot locations and works incessantly with local councils to stop litter abuses.