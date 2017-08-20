GreenPak 2017 awards

The trophies were designed to complement the ‘Crush Plastic Bottles’ campaign.

Sliema local council scooped the Best Overall Performance Award for the second year running. This award is presented to the council that collects the largest amount of recyclable waste per inhabitant.

For the second consecutive year, Żurrieq council received the Most Glass Collected Award. The council managed to collect the largest amount of glass from the door-to-door collection service held every first Friday of the month.

The Most Responsive Community Award went to Gżira council for registering a sustained increase of 97 per cent recycling following a five-month educational campaign run by GreenPak in 2016. St Julian’s council followed by Żebbuġ council also registered a sustained increase in recycling.

Swieqi council scooped the Most Proactive Council Award for increasing awareness on separation of waste among the residents. Żejtun and Attard local councils were also nominated for this award. The Most Supportive Locality Award went to Żebbuġ (Malta).

Nature Trust Malta CEO Vince Attard presented a special award to Kirkop council. Nature Trust Malta and GreenPak together promoted the protection of Malta’s wildlife through the recycling of used clothes. Kirkop residents collected close to 1kg per inhabitant. The runners up were Qrendi and Mqabba councils.

Besides receiving the trophy and certificate of achievement, the winning councils were presented with €1,000 to support ongoing environmental projects within their respective locality. The runner-up councils also received a money prizes.

