Florence Nightingale Nursing Award launched

Vitals Global Healthcare nursing director Tess Panizales announces the newly-launched award during a function at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Vitals Global Healthcare, together with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses and the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer have launched a new national award to honour nurses who lead the way in the spirit of compassion, nurturing, knowledge through evidence based practices and research and commitment to quality and safety.

The award was launched during an event organised by MUMN in celebration of the International Nurses and Midwives Day at San Anton Palace in Attard.

Nominations for the Malta Florence Nightingale Nursing Award will be received from colleagues and patients who experience the work of dedicated professionals consistently and is open to professional nurses licensed to work and actively employed in Malta for the past five years.

The award is to motivate nurses to continue to develop and achieve excellence in their profession

The criteria for the award are 15 per cent excellence in clinical nursing skills, 15 per cent teamwork and development of effective interpersonal relationships, 10 per cent community engagement - volunteer service activities, local or international 10 per cent effective leadership and management skills and 10 per cent publication of nursing related article, essay, opinions in local journals or periodicals.

Other criteria include 10 per cent publication of research, EBP, research utilisation reviews or research reviews in peer reviewed journals or nursing journals as primary author, 10 per cent publication or oral presentation of quality improvement projects or evidence-based practice (EBP) projects, 10 per cent personal professional development through advancement in career and 10 per cent professional development of other nurses through mentoring and coaching.

All applications will be de-identified and reviewed by a panel of MUMN, VGH and Malta Directorate members.

One final winner will be announced.

Tess Panizales, VGH nursing director said the award was not only to give thanks to those most dedicated in the field, but also to motivate nurses to continue to develop and achieve excellence in their profession.

MUMN president Maria Cutajar said MUMN had always worked to see the advancement of the nursing profession and this new award continued to build on that.