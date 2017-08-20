Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Azure Watch project

Spazju Kreattiv and Giuseppe Fanizza are inviting all Gozitans, artists and activists to engage in Azure Watch, a project to build and preserve an archive of photographs and images of the Azure Window and the surrounding landscape that will remain available for consultation and the possible future implementation by the Gozitan community.

Those interested in participating in Azure Watch must apply by sending an e-mail to [email protected] by August 31. The selected candidates will be joining the Azure Watch Group and will be contributing towards field-research for the collection of photographs and the acquisition, indexing and formalisation of the images that will be included in the Azure Watch Archive during the residency project.

This project is part of the joint Artist-in-Residence Programme in Gozo by Spazju Kreattiv and the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

