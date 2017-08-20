39 submissions for first international business awards

Trade Malta has received 39 submissions for the six Malta international business awards being held for the first time on November 10. The process of evaluation of submissions has now started and the shortlisted companies are expected to be announced in September.

The categories, for which there have been most submissions, are small business, medium business, emerging markets and the award for innovation exporter. The other awards are large business and high potential exporter. The seventh award, overall exporter of the year, will be based on the jury’s nomination.

The awards, organised by Trade Malta, are meant to celebrate the success stories of enterprises selling innovative services and products internationally, thus contributing to economic growth and creating aspiration among younger enterprises.