10th branch for Atlas

At the new Żebbuġ branch, from left, Mark Tanti, Fr Daniel Cardona Angelle Conti and Keith Tanti.

Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd has opened its 10th branch in Vjal il-Ħelsien, Żebbuġ. Situated in one of the village’s main thoroughfares, the new branch will be handling a full range of insurance services including motor, boat, home, travel and pet.

The branch was blessed by Żebbuġ archpriest Daniel Cardona.

“With the new Żebbuġ branch office, Atlas has now expanded its branch network to 10, including Qormi, Rabat, Birkirkara, St Paul’s Bay, Paola, San Ġwann, SkyParks, Cospicua and Mosta,” said branches and intermediaries manager Keith Tanti. “Clients can also visit us at our head office in Ta’ Xbiex or contact us via AtlasChat, our virtual branch.”

“We are proud to be increasing our branch network. Our objective is to be closer to our customers, thereby making it easier for them to visit. Through our branches we aim to reach out to our customers to provide them with a personalised and efficient service,” said Atlas Insurance CEO Michael Gatt.

During the summer months, the Żebbuġ branch is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1pm, Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 3.30 to 6.15pm and every last Saturday of the month from 8.30am to 1pm.

From October the branch will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1pm and from 3.30 to 6.15pm and every last Saturday of the month from 8.30am to 1pm.

For more information, call 2146 2000 or e-mail [email protected].