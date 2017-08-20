Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 12:49

Quality all the way

Agoria at Uno Village.

Agoria at Uno Village.

Ricky Ahmed, at Gingos - Tropicana, Uno Village.

Those attending the International Music Summit, held in Malta for the second consecutive year, witnessed quality all the way from morning college talks to evening events.

Morning college talks delivered outstanding revelations and insightful news for the electronic music industry. The talks were attended by DJs, producers and emerging industry professionals and also by youths who took the opportunity to learn in a more professional environment direct­ly from the people who set the trends and standards of today’s fast evolving scene.

In-depth talks were given by high-profile professionals like R&S Records head Renaat Vandepepeliere and Mobilee co-founder Ralf Koolmann. Toolroom Academy director Stuart Knight gave a very interesting interview on what DJs and producers should do when sending their demos and productions to record labels.

Technasia, at ZoneMusic - The Playground. Photos: Gabriel Bartolo PhotographyTechnasia, at ZoneMusic - The Playground. Photos: Gabriel Bartolo Photography

A very solid statement for upcoming local producers was to believe in themselves and think beyond of the physical restrictions a small island can offer. This corresponded with other contributions earlier in the day by Maltese key music scene players Carl Bee, Edwin Balzan (Duo Blank), Joven Grech (Tenishia) and Kurt Farrugia (Ziggy).

Evening events were welcomed by local and foreign visitors. One must mention the opening night with Sven Vath at Uno Village. A packed open-air club was warmed up by Agoria for the much anticipated set by Papa Sven, who took the large crowd to a journey of techno music. Definitively, it was one of his best nights on the island so far, as Vath said in a Facebook post.

Maltese panel at conference. Photo: Holger CamilleriMaltese panel at conference. Photo: Holger Camilleri
Todd Terry, at Roots - Uno Village.Todd Terry, at Roots - Uno Village.
