Great dishes for casual summer dining

Summer fruits are fantastic when baked. Here is a very quick dessert you can have ready in less than 30 minutes.

Easy Peach Crumble

1 peach per person, peeled, cut in half and stone removed

For the crumble

175g plain flour

1 tsp of cinnamon

110g soft brown sugar. You can use white sugar or a sugar substitute of choice

110g chilled butter, cut into cubes

Options: you can substitute half the flour for rolled oats or you can even make a gluten-free version by using almond meal.

Top tip: double up the ingredients above and make extra crumble mix. Save half in a airtight bag and pop it in the freezer for quick fix desserts.

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Put the flour and sugar in a bowl with a good pinch of salt, slice in the butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like moist breadcrumbs. Shake the bowl and any big bits will come to the surface – rub them in. Alternatively, pulse in a processor until sandy.

Place the peaches cut side down in an oven proof dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top, around an inch thick.

Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot with Greek yoghurt, double cream or vanilla ice cream.

Kind of Caponata

This recipe is one that has evolved and continues to, depending on what one finds at home and what is in season. Even in Sicily, where the recipe originates from, you’ll find varieties depending on region, so feel free to make the recipe your own. Experiment and have fun with it.

A good bottle of olive oil, you’ll be using this liberally at various stages.

2 large aubergines, cut into large chunks

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

3 courgettes, sliced

2 red capsicums, pith and seeds removed and sliced

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 medium red onion , peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic , peeled and finely sliced

4 stalks celery , leaves picked and stalks finely chopped

2 tbsp of golden sultanas

2 tbsp salted capers , rinsed, soaked and drained

1 handful green olives , stones removed

2-3 tbsp best-quality vinegar

6 large ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted, optional

Optional : A few sprigs of wild fennel fronds to garnish

Chrys Mangion is a lover of all things food. She is a private caterer and producer of a small range of preservative-free, freshly-made sauces, soups and dips. For more information visit www.facebook.com/mumsyumsfood/.