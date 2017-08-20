Watch: The freedom to be alone in Iran (ARTE)
In Iran, being a woman living in her own is very badly looked upon, as Negar Yaghmaian well knows after trying to rent an apartment with a friend.
She embarked on a photographic series that describes the daily lives of these newly emancipated young women, and invites us into these "bachelorette houses".
