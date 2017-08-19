Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 11:44

Eight stabbed in Russian city, police shoot man dead

Eight people were injured in a knife attack in the Siberian city of Surgut, the local office of the Russian law enforcement committee said in a statement published on its website.

"A man was moving along the main streets stabbing people", it said, adding "the attacker has been killed."

"The committee is investigating attempted murder", the spokeswoman for the committee told Reuters by phone, adding she would not comment on whether the incident was terrorism related.

