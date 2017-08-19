Eight stabbed in Russian city, police shoot man dead
Eight people were injured in a knife attack in the Siberian city of Surgut, the local office of the Russian law enforcement committee said in a statement published on its website.
"A man was moving along the main streets stabbing people", it said, adding "the attacker has been killed."
"The committee is investigating attempted murder", the spokeswoman for the committee told Reuters by phone, adding she would not comment on whether the incident was terrorism related.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.