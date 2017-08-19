Prague named best city value for culture vultures

Prague... beautiful, and cheap.

Culture vultures looking to save on the cost of a city break could consider heading to Prague, a report suggests.

The cost of six cultural highlights in Prague has fallen by nearly 26% since last year to £93.58, according to the Post Office's annual Cost of Culture report, making it the cheapest destination in the survey.

London was placed 12th in the survey at a total of £282.30 - an increase of 10.5% on a year ago.

The research looked at the costs for UK tourists of visiting museums, galleries, heritage sites and dance and music performances in 16 cities boasting world-class attractions.

Prague is one of three cities, along with Moscow and Rome, where prices were found to have decreased for UK tourists this year, despite falls in the pound.

After Prague, Warsaw, Budapest and Moscow were identified as being the best value for culture of the 16 cities surveyed.

Andrew Brown, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: "More UK holidaymakers are taking city breaks than any other type of overseas trip and our latest consumer research confirms that a city's cultural attractions are the most important consideration when deciding where to visit.

"However, this year's Cost of Culture report found that performance and entry prices vary dramatically between cities.

"Culture vultures looking for good value can save hundreds of pounds by doing their homework before booking and swapping expensive cities for cheaper ones."

The findings were based on adding up the cost of a ticket for the opera, the ballet, a classical concert and entry to a museum, art gallery and heritage site in each city.

Here are how the 16 cities surveyed were ranked by cost, according to the Post Office's report, with the percentage change compared with a year ago:

1. Prague, £93.58, minus 25.9%

2. Warsaw, £93.97, 45.6%

3. Budapest, £111.58, 42.9%

4. Moscow, £125.38, minus 19.3%

5. Stockholm, £166.90, 13.6%

6. Berlin, £204.46, 2.5%

7. Brussels, £211.83, 32.5%

8. Rome, £222.87, minus 5.9%

9. Amsterdam, £256.05, 8.7%

10. Copenhagen, £259.32, 11.9%

11. Vienna, £281.91, 23.4%

12. London, £282.30, 10.5%

13. Paris, £287.34, 25.9%

14. Madrid, £300.23, 25.8%

15. Barcelona, £313.12, 13.2%

16. New York, £342.26, 12.6%