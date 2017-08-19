Watch: Juventus survive VAR incident to beat Cagliari

Juventus began their quest for a seventh successive Serie A title with a 3-0 home win over Cagliari on Saturday after the Sardinians missed a penalty awarded with the help of a video replay.

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain scored for the Turin side in the match which kicked off the Serie A season, but the game could have taken a different course if Diego Farias had converted a spot kick for Cagliari when they were 1-0 behind.