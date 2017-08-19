Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 21:21

Watch: Juventus survive VAR incident to beat Cagliari

Juventus began their quest for a seventh successive Serie A title with a 3-0 home win over Cagliari on Saturday after the Sardinians missed a penalty awarded with the help of a video replay.

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain scored for the Turin side in the match which kicked off the Serie A season, but the game could have taken a different course if Diego Farias had converted a spot kick for Cagliari when they were 1-0 behind.

uventus&rsquo; Gianluigi Buffon and teammates celebrate after the match.uventus’ Gianluigi Buffon and teammates celebrate after the match.
 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours

  2. Watch: Chelsea pricing me out of...

  3. Ten-man Stripes hold Floriana

  4. Gzira too strong for Lija

  5. Hamrun Spartans see off Tarxien Rainbows

  6. Watch: Milan hammer Shkendija in Europa...

  7. Football transfers: what the UK papers say

  8. Hibernians start championship with win

  9. Watch: Bayern newcomers Suele, Tolisso...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed