Watch: Celtic defeat Kilmarnock
Goals from James Forrest and Callum McGregor gave a much-changed Celtic side a 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Boss Brendan Rodgers had made eight changes for the 5-0 home thrashing of Killie in the Betfred Cup earlier in the month and this time he opted for half a dozen.
Although the performance was not as impressive the Hoops were worth the three points courtesy of a smart finish just before the break by winger Forrest, taking over as main
striker from Leigh Griffiths who started on the bench, and a late strike by midfielder McGregor.
Celtic remain unbeaten this season in all competitions they prepare to jet out to Kazakhstan for the second-leg of their Champions League play-off against Astana on Tuesday where they will take a surely unassailable 5-0 lead and confidence could hardly be higher.
