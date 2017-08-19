Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 18:00

Photos: Mane strikes as Liverpool scrape 1-0 win over Palace

Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke in action with Crystal Palace’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke in action with Crystal Palace’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Liverpool ground out their first Premier League victory of the season after winger Sadio Mane scored an opportunistic goal to give them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

The pacy Mane took advantage of a double mistake by Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and steered the ball past Wayne Hennessey in the 73rd minute, after the Wales goalkeeper had made a string of good saves.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their first goal.Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their first goal.

Liverpool enjoyed the lion's share of the possession but the visitors missed the best chance of the match shortly after the break as the home side's former striker Christian Benteke blazed his shot over the bar from six yards.

The opening period was a scrappy affair with passes going astray at either end. The best action came inside a minute as Hennessey denied Roberto Firmino before opposite goalkeeper Simon Mignolet kept out a fiercely struck Jason Puncheon effort.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal.Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal.

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours

  2. Watch: Chelsea pricing me out of...

  3. Ten-man Stripes hold Floriana

  4. Gzira too strong for Lija

  5. Hamrun Spartans see off Tarxien Rainbows

  6. Watch: Milan hammer Shkendija in Europa...

  7. Football transfers: what the UK papers say

  8. Hibernians start championship with win

  9. Watch: Bayern newcomers Suele, Tolisso...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed