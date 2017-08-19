Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 15:51

Photos: Man. United rout Swansea with late goals

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring their second goal.

Manchester United continued their perfect start to the Premier League season by crushing Swansea City 4-0 with a flurry of late goals at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The scoreline matched their opening-day destruction of West Ham United after Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial scored within four minutes to add to Eric Bailly's first-half opener, his first goal for the club.

Lukaku began the late rout with a neat finish on 80 minutes for his third goal in two games before Pogba surged forward to dink the ball past Lukasz Fabianski and Martial completed the rout.

Despite raucous home support, Swansea seldom threatened in the absence of the departed Gylfi Sigurdsson the injured Fernando Llorente, always struggling to deal with United's power and pace.

