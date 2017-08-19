Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 21:30 by Gianluca Lia

Farrugia on the scoresheet as Chiasso wins

Three goals in four games for Jean Paul Farrugia at FC Chiasso. Photo: TiPress

Malta international forward Jean Paul Farrugia has grabbed the headlines once again as he helped FC Chiasso to earn a well-deserved 3-0 victory over FC Wil 1900 in the Challenge League of Switzerland, on Saturday.

Farrugia scored on minute 59 with a towering header, emulating his first goal with the club against FC Rapperswil-Jona earlier this month when he had given the three points to his side within a minute of his introduction on the field. 

The former Hibernians and Sliema Wanderers has now three goals under his belt in just four games played for the club, proving to be one of the key pieces in the Chiasso's side. 

