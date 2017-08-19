Balzan off to a winning start

Duane Bonnici of Naxxar Lions (left) challenging Balzan's Jacob Borg for the ball. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

BALZAN 2

Kaljevic 42, Ljubomirac 58

NAXXAR LIONS 0

Balzan got off to the perfect start thanks to two goals either side of half-time. The crucial first goal came just before the change of ends.

A Ryan Fenech corner was headed by Bruno Giglio in the direction of Bojan Kaljevic and the Balzan striker let fly with a volley which flew past the Naxxar goalkeeper Omar Borg.

Yet after establishing that lead, Balzan’s finishing was at times poor and they gave the impression of a team content to play out the match in second gear.

Even so, Dennis Fenech’s team was second-class in all departments and Balzan goalkeeper Ivan Janusevic was spectator for large chunks of the match.

On 58 minutes, Paul Fenech thundering down the left wing, cut it back for Effiong, who showed great skills to lift a cheeky lob over Borg but the ball finished against the foot of the post.

However, Uros Ljubomirac pounced on the loose ball, confidently sweeping the ball to Borg’s right. Balzan finished stronger and saw a late free-kick from Kaljevic hit the crossbar.