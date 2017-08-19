Pre-literature festival talk
A number of events are taking place in the run-up to the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, which is being held between August 24 and 26 at Fort St Elmo, Valletta.
In the first event, entitled High Literature/Pop Culture, Ramona Depares will be leading a discussion between authors Immanuel Mifsud (Malta), Asja Bakić (Bosnia Herzegovina) and Arvis Viguls (Latvia).
Among other questions, the authors will try to answer such questions as: What is high literature? What is pop literature? Is there really an objective distinction between the two? And who decides it?
Are there any crossovers? Is it possible for readers to enjoy both? Or does there necessarily have to be two separate camps?
The Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival is organised by Inizjamed.
The event will take place tomorrow at Blitz, 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta, at 8pm. Entrance is free. For more information about the festival, visit https://inizjamedmalta.wordpress.com .
