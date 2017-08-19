The Gozo Brass Festival 2017, which kicked off last Saturday, features four brass bands playing at Mġarr and Marsalforn bays on different dates this month. Three Gozitan bands – Brass Delights, D Capitals and Brass Tubes – and Stardust Brass from Malta are participating.

The latter band is playing tonight at Mġarr from 9pm onwards.

For more information, log on to www.visitgozo.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].