Saturday, August 19, 2017, 06:14

Gozo Brass Festival

The Gozo Brass Festival 2017, which kicked off last Saturday, features four brass bands playing at Mġarr and Marsalforn bays on different dates this month. Three Gozitan bands – Brass Delights, D Capitals and Brass Tubes – and Stardust Brass from Malta are participating.

The latter band is playing tonight at Mġarr from 9pm onwards.

For more information, log on to www.visitgozo.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

