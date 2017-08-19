Advert
Saturday, August 19, 2017, 06:01

Feasts tomorrow

■ St Helen, Birkirkara
■ The Assumption of Our Lady, Mġarr, Malta; Dingli; Żebbuġ, Gozo
■ St Leonard, Kirkop
■ Our Lady of Lourdes, Paola
■ Stella Maris, Sliema

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Celebrating a 20-year career in opera

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. ‘Godfather of dance music’ performing...

  5. A juxtaposition between the virtual and...

  6. Heart of Darkness in Sliema gig

  7. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  8. Gozo Brass Festival

  9. Pre-literature festival talk

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed