Celebrating a 20-year career in opera

This year’s Joseph Calleja Concert will feature the tenor accompanied by Andrea Bocelli.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Joseph Calleja’s public debut in the world of opera. To commemorate this occasion, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has been invited as special guest for the annual Joseph Calleja Concert.

Calleja began his singing career at the age of 16, having been discovered by tenor Brian Cefai and continued his studies with Paul Asciak. At 19, he made his operatic debut as Macduff in Verdi’s Macbeth at the Astra Theatre in Gozo and went on to become a prize winner at the Belvedere Hans Gabor Competition the same year. In 1998, he won the Caruso Competition in Milan and was a prize winner in Plácido Domingo’s Operalia International Opera Competition in 1999.

Since then he has sung with most of the world’s leading opera companies and is today one of the most sought-after tenors on both sides of the Atlantic. His voice and stylishness regularly inspire comparisons to legendary singers from earlier eras: Jussi Björling, Beniamino Gigli and Enrico Caruso.

Bocelli, who was suffering from bronchitis this week, is still scheduled to perform today.

The star has recorded over 16 solo studio albums, of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums and nine complete operas, selling over 80 million records worldwide. He had given a concert in Malta in December 2006.

The concert will also feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the 180-strong BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir.

The concert will be held today at The Granaries in Floriana at 8.30pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.showhappening.com or call 7926 5066.