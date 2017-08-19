Announcements

ZAMMIT PULO. On August 17 at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL of Birkirkara, aged 79, ex-Principal Nursing Officer, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church, whilst surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his daughters Sylvana, Claire and her husband Albino, his much loved grandchildren Dylan and Gaia, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 8.30am at St Joseph the Worker parish church in Birkirkara, followed by interment at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MICHAEL CALLEJA will be said tomorrow, Sunday, August 20, at 12 noon at the Salesians Oratory, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. A beloved father forever remembered with love and gratitude. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CASOLANI. Cherished memories of our dear father ROBERT J. on the anniversary of his passing. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia. Eight years ago today. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

DIX. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather MARIO, who passed away on August 19, 2016. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Gregory, Matthew, Theo, Rupert, his grandchildren, friends and loved ones. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 9am tomorrow, Sunday, August 20, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by his daughters, Sr. Maria of il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Florence and her husband Sergio and his grand-daughter Francesca. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In loving memory of RONALD on the seventh anniversary of his death. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Gladys, children and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – EDITH. Today the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always loved, never forgotten. Her daughter Joan and her husband David, and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

PACE – EDITH-ANNE, née Borg. Treasured memories of a dear mother and nanna, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Her daughters Roxanne and Erika, Hector, grandchildren Robert, SJ, Joseph, Marija-Evelina, Veronica-Anne, Edward-Hector. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAINES – MURIEL. In loving memory of a very dear sister on the anniversary of her demise. Patrick, Geraldine and Margaret.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 8.30am and 1.30pm in L-Artiġjanat, Is-Salib Ta’ L-Imrieħel, Il-Birrerija, Il-Ħaddiema, L-Għajn Ta’ Nofs Triq and Il-Furnara streets, Birkirkara;

Between 9am and 10am and between 5pm and 6pm in Ħal Luqa, Iċ-Ċawsli, It-Tin, Iż-Żebbuġ, L-Imdina, Chatillon, Guzè Duca, Il-Kus, Il-Ħamsa u Għoxrin Ta’ Mejju 1743, San Bartolomew, Antonio Muscat Fenech, San Edwardu, Manwel Dimech, Bertu Hyzler, Dun Gino Mangion, Iż-Żinżel, Il-Vitorja, Il-Fontanier, Il-Ġnien and Il-Granmastru streets, Iż-Żebbuġ; and

Narbona and Monsinjur Psaila squares and De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi.

And on Monday:

Between 4.30am and 5.30am in Matteolo Saliba, San Martin, Fortunat Dalli, Vincenz Dimech, Gwann Camilleri, Salvu Psaila, It-Taħħan, Il-Bronja, Dun Gejt Muscat, Francis Falzon, Don Carlo De Giovanni Inglott, L-Iben Il-Ħali, Zimmermann Barbaro, Manwel Camilleri, Il-Passju, Donato Del Piano, Gorg Sammut, Il-Ġilju, Bur Il-Lanġasa, Is-Sindku Guzeppi Mattew Callus, Ta’ Ciantar, San Mikiel, Filippu Farrugia, Dun Vincenz Schembri, Marjanu Gerada, Il-Gżira Filfla, San Bastjan, Hompeh and Dun Nard Mallia streets and L-Indipendenza Avenue Zurrieq;

Between 5am and 10am in Iż-Żebbuġ, L-Infetti, Sciortino, Luret Vella, L-Isqof and San Rokku streets, Alley number three in De Rohan Street and Il-Ħelsien Avenue, Żebbuġ; and

Between 8am and noon in Is-Siġar, Ħal Bajjada, Ħad Dingli, Iż-Żahar, Ta’ Franton and Dun Mikiel Callus streets and Alley number four in Ħal Bajjada Street, Rabat.