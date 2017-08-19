Photos of the week - Times of Malta
August 11th 2017 - August 17th 2017
A valley in near Bahrija on August 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A couple relax under umbrellas at Mtahleb on August 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A couple relax on sunbeds at Mellieha bay on August 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A bed of umbrellas dominate the view in Mellieha bay on August 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The Red Tower keeps watch over Mellieha bay and the Comino channel on August 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The moon floats above Blata Tal-Melh, limits of Bahrija on August 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man rides his motorcycle during the annual Santa Marija bike pilgrimage form Dar Tal-Providenza in Siggiewi to Mgarr on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A tray of freshly made ‘pastizzi’ is carried into the oven at Serkin Snack Bar in Rabat on August 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A reveller at the Hamrun feast speaks with a priest on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A reveller at the Hamrun feast sings as the band marches down the main street during the Festa on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A boy sings during the band march at the Hamrun feast on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A reveller at the Hamrun feast sings as the band marches down the main street during the Festa on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A stall sells hats during the feast in Hamrun on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Motorbikes arrive at the Mgarr parish church after taking part in the annual Santa Marija bike pilgrimage form Dar Tal-Providenza in Siggiewi to Mgarr on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A reflection of the Mgarr parish church as bikes arrive after participating in the annual Santa Marija bike pilgrimage form Dar Tal-Providenza in Siggiewi to Mgarr on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Two men make their way down the street during the feast in Hamrun on August 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A member of the band club chats with a policeman during the feast of Santa Marija in Mosta on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A young boy enjoys the feast of Santa Marija in Mosta on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Revellers enjoy the feast of Santa Marija in Mosta on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Workers re-assemble the Triton fountain in Valletta on August 17 after it underwent restoration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Workers re-assemble the Triton fountain in Valletta on August 17 after it underwent restoration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Workers re-assemble the Triton fountain in Valletta on August 17 after it underwent restoration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A lady sits on her doorstep waiting for the band to pass by during the feast of Santa Marija in Mosta on August 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Workers re-assemble the Triton fountain in Valletta on August 17 after it underwent restoration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Golfo Azzurro moored in Grand Harbour on August 12. Photo : Jonathan borg
A man dives into the sea with his surf board on August 12. Photo : Jonathan borg
Strong winds gave kite surfers the perfect opportunity to practice their sport at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on August 12. Photo : Jonathan borg
World War II fighter operations were elaborately reconstructed at the Lascaris War Rooms on August 12. Photo : Jonathan borg
