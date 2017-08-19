Question time: Safe entertainment spots

Michael Farrugia, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security

Paceville is a well-known hub that offers entertainment, nightlife, a wide selection of clubs, restaurants, hotels and residential homes, all in one location. Its vivacity is felt especially in the summer season where crowds of mainly young tourists and locals are widely attracted to this entertainment hub.

The challenges in hotspots such as Paceville have been long existent. Issues of safety and security at such an entertainment hub have been under the national spotlight for years. The shared responsibility lies with both the public sector and civil society.

The mission of the police is to promote and maintain Malta as a safe and secure State. It is fundamental for the police to protect its citizens and maintain a safe and secure environment for the common good. This goes hand in hand with allowing individuals to enjoy and experience Paceville’s vibrant entertainment and nightlife scene without having concerns on safety and security.

I have already been involved in discussions with police officers to enhance crime prevention. Measures to allow more uniformed and plainclothes policemen on duty in areas such as Paceville are already in place. Paceville now has a stronger security presence with an increase of police officers on patrol doing the rounds and covering a number of areas.

Measures are also being taken to strike the proper balance between ensuring safety and security.

The police are taking all the possible measures in their remit to prevent crime and violence in these hotspots through the implementation of effective management, human resources and operational polices. These include increased and effective patrols, crowd control, random checks at bars, strictly enforcing laws against illegal smoking, monitoring underage consumption of alcohol and minors inside places of entertainment as well as spot checks to deal with street-level drug activity. It is worth pointing out that. over the last days, a number of arrests were made in connection with possession and trafficking of drugs.

Legislation on its own is not enough, it has to be implemented to the full

Police officers are also controlling the consumption of alcohol and the carrying of glass containers on the streets, which both are prohibited in designated areas in Paceville. The police are being extra vigilant for people being drunk or under the influence of drugs and whose aggressive attitude could result in conflict and violence or anti-social behaviour. Effective search policies on potential suspects minimise the opportunity for drugs and weapons and lead to seizure and prosecution.

Police officers are promptly responding to incidents, assaults, intervening where necessary and arresting those involved.

The highly visible presence of the police, on the beat, is meant as a crime-prevention measure.

Employees such as bouncers have to ensure that no underage individuals enter clubs or bars of entertainment, while ensuring places of entertainment are kept safe and secure. Barmen also have to observe their code of ethics by not serving alcohol to intoxicated individuals.

Together with the Ministry for Tourism, we are looking into further measures to combat criminality. Discussions are underway for the installation and monitoring of closed-circuit cameras, which are an asset to alert the police of any conflicts and help them control disorders in the streets of such hotspots as well as identifying people involved in crime.

Work in connection with the drafting of regulations governing private guards has also been done. The draft is now being updated so it will be discussed at higher levels.

We are committed to strengthen all sections of the police force and to do the necessary reforms so the people’s expectations are met. Legislation on its own is not enough, it has to be implemented to the full.

Albert Buttigieg, Deputy Mayor, St Julian’s

We need to have the political determination to enforce existent laws. Sadly, daily experience proves that, in this part of the island, law enforcement is considered by some as rather optional. A recent article on this newspaper (August 8) highlights this grave situation: “The number of unlicensed bouncers caught working illegally in Paceville dropped by 90 per cent this year, sparking concerns they are being given ‘free rein’…. ‘I have been working here for years and I can tell you that there are loads of these ‘so-called’ bouncers working in Paceville. Everyone knows who they are and where they work,’ one DJ and nightclub manager said.”

This confirms what is known by all who care enough to know.

Violence and vandalism are not restricted to the bouncers’ issue. The bouncers’ issue is just one of many other pressing matters. Tackling just the bouncers’ issue is a selective approach, for the convenience of particular interested parties.

Unfortunately, Paceville has degenerated into a place where anything goes as long as the money is coming in. Binge drinking, vandalism, brawls, noise/waste pollution and abuse of illegal substances are the order of the day. The new proposed decriminalisation of marijuana (recreational sic) will further deteriorate and compound the situation. Dope tourists/users will freely roam the streets, increasing nightmares for parents, educators, residents, the police and entrepreneurs.

The cowboy mentality should not be encouraged or protected by anyone, let alone by the political class

Do we have a culture of lack of enforcement? The answer is a resounding yes, unfortunately.

Are bouncers properly trained in crowd control and social skills? Are venues regularly checked with regard to health and safety? Is a risk assessment in place? Are all premises conforming to sanitary and building regulations? Are patrons properly checked prior to admission? How many patrons are allowed on the premises? Are clubs regularly checked for illicit substances and smoking? Do club owners get fined or have their licences revoked if they fail to comply with licence conditions? Are some policemen in bed with particular club owners? Are particular owners more equal than others?

These legitimate questions need convincing replies.

Some entrepreneurs are law abiding. Clearly, others are not. Some club owners cannot be allowed to get away with murder. Some consider themselves above the law and behave as they please. Is this perhaps due to their connections and networking with the political class across the board? The cowboy mentality should not be encouraged or protected by anyone, let alone by the political class.

In these turbulent international times, I shall repeat a recommendation I made some time ago: there should be entry points around particular areas. In line with other security procedures, those who want to go in and out must go through a specific entrance. Thus, each person is frisked for any dangerous items or substances and age is verified. Though the logistics of such an arrangement might need discussing, this is one way of ensuring a safer environment. Although many parents and well-intentioned entrepreneurs had welcomed the proposal, sadly, some assumed it would restrict their liberty to do what they wanted and immediately shot it down.

St Julian’s local council has been asking for more specific trained police presence. The current resources are clearly not enough. A clinic, counselling room and public toilets are among the facilities Paceville urgently needs. Hopefully, these will be included in the next Paceville master plan. The local council was/is not against the Paceville master plan as such but against certain proposals that did not safeguard the interests of residents and of the commercial community.

If we are truly determined to take the bull by its horns, then let all stakeholders come together to ensure that, in Paceville, not all things go.

We ought to do this for our young people’s safety.

