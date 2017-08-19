Cars left dangling as car park facade collapses in Nottingham

Two cars and a van were left in a precarious position. Photo: BBC

Three parked vehicles were left dangling several metres above the ground after a car park partially collapsed in the UK last night.

The front facia of NCP Nottingham City car park came crashing down at around 4am, leaving two cars and a van overhanging the exposed car park.

Structural engineers were called to the site and nobody was hurt in the incident, the Nottingham Post reported.

An NCP spokesman said part of the building had collapsed, blocking the car park's entrance and exit.

“The fire service and police are working with NCP and the site remains closed until it is safe to re-open. We apologise profusely for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers parked with us, and to customers arriving to park with us today," they added.